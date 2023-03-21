The Blueberry Pop Up Shop has relocated from Rougier Street to 109 Walmgate.

Manager April Watson said: “Here at the Blueberry Pop up Shop we showcase a wide range of beautifully upcycled or handmade items such as cards, gifts, homeware, decor and accessories and we also have a great variety of artwork and photography prints.

“These items are all created in Yorkshire by adults with learning difficulties and disabilities, from both individual sellers and also local organisations.

“We also craft some of these items both here at our shop and also the Co-operative Workshop based as the main Blueberry Academy at the Melbourne Centre.”

The pop up shop is run run by the Blueberry Academy, who provides trainees with vocational training and supported work opportunities.

One of the pop up shop trainees Jordan said: “I like the Pop up Shop as it helps me build confidence throughout the years by serving and dealing with customers. I also like making things to sell in the shop. When other trainees sell items and customers buy their items it brings a smile to the trainee’s faces."

The Pop up shop can also be found at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blueberrypopupshop/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blueberry_popup_shop/