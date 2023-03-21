Jason Forbes, 55, was liable to be banned for at least six months under the totting-up procedure, Harrogate Magistrates Court heard.

But he persuaded the court to let him keep his licence so that he could continue to do his job.

Forbes, of Falcon Avenue, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A64 at Whitwell Hill, where the speed limit is 70 mph, on July 15.

In recent years at Whitwell Hill, an elderly woman was injured, in a separate crash four people were injured, and in a third crash a teenager hit the central reservation.

Because of the number of points already on his licence, the conviction meant Forbes now has at least 12 points and would normally have been disqualified under the totting-up procedure.

He told the court he was a sales executive for a leisure company at a Haven Park and spent his day “driving people around the park looking at holiday homes and lodges”. He claimed he drove at all times and had to go to various locations outside Yorkshire.

He also told the court he had not spoken to his employers about the potential ban and therefore didn’t know if they could find other work for him, but he knew that previous employees in similar positions had lost their job.