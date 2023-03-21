Plans concerning signage have been submitted by the Watches of Switzerland Group concerning 6-14 Davygate.

There, a Mappin and Webb store, plus a Rolex shop are being created in what was previously Debenhams and Virgin Money.

The plans feature a flag, new signs and also a projecting Rolex clock.

A flagpole will go above the main doors, from which will hang a Rolex flag.

Beaverbrooks opens store in Davygate's new jewellery quarter in York

The Rolex clock sign would be created in metal with a gold finish on a white background, if the designs are approved.

When the stores open in Davygate, they will add sparkle to what is becoming a booming jewellery quarter in York.

The family-owned Beaverbrooks opened a big new store last week in the former Accessorize and Space NK boutiques in Davygate, having relocated from its former, smaller premises in Spurriergate.

The new business also sells watches by the Swiss watch maker TAG Heuer.

Davygate 'perfect location' for TAG Heuer boutique

Watch retailer Breitling is also set to open in the former Halifax Bank, next to Mappin & Webb.

Berry’s also has three stores in nearby Stonegate.