North Yorkshire Police say they chased the black Audi after the driver got behind the wheel after a hearing at Harrogate Magistrate's Court where he was disqualified.

Read next:

Sgt Paul Cording said: "One of my team was at court in Harrogate yesterday (March 20) with a drug driver who was convicted and disqualified from driving.

"Unbelievably he left the courtroom and got straight behind the wheel of a car to drive home.

"Officers got behind the vehicle and requested it to stop which it failed to do and then drove dangerously along the A59 and north onto the A1M.

"Weaving dangerously in and out of traffic and using all the lanes including the hard shoulder, the vehicle reached speeds of over 140mph.

"The vehicle then headed towards Leeming where a stinger was deployed by our ARV colleagues before being safely stopped and the driver arrested.

"A complete disregard for road safety and the judicial system.

"Driver has been charged and remanded to court."