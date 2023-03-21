Pearly Cow is due to open in Clifton on Saturday.

The restaurant promises a range of meats and seafood, with a theme of ‘fire and Ice.’

But only now have plans for its exterior been revealed.

They are contained within planning documents for new signage submitted to City of York Council.

The application describes the signage as ‘minor’ comprising of a free-standing non-illuminated menu board and a non-illuminated ‘Pearly Cow’ sign on a post.

The signs aim to rebrand the proposed restaurant within the 40-bed boutique hotel, which is a ‘flagship’ within the hotel owner’s portfolio.

Such rebranding “will revoke the public perception of the facility as solely being reserved for use of guests.” This will help with a wider re-use of the Grade II-listed property.

The Pearly Cow is part of the No.1 York by GuestHouse hotel, opened by brothers Tom, James and Tristan Guest.

The trio already have another hotel in Bath and will be opening others in Margate and Brighton in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The family aim to restore the grandeur of each property with sensitive works, offering a restaurant and spa facilities.

The application added the proposed signage will “cause no harm” to the special nature of the listed building, and to the setting of the conservation area. As such, it met planning policies and should be approved.