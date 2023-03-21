Stanley has been rewarded with the role following a standout debut season at the Valkyrie that saw her crowned as the coveted Woman of Steel.

She will deputise for fellow Woman of Steel nominee Sinead Peach, who was promoted to the position of club captain last week following the retirement of Co-Captain Katie Langan during the off-season.

The full back played a vital role as York prevailed against Leeds Rhinos to claim a maiden League Leaders' Shield, as well as making her first appearance in the Betfred Women's Super League Grand Final.

Read next:

Stanley was also a key figure for the Valkyrie in the inaugural Women's Nines before going on to play a starring role for England in the Rugby League World Cup during the autumn.

The 29-year-old finished as the competition's top points-scorer, an achievement that also saw her earn a spot in the Team of the Tournament.

Speaking following her appointment, a delighted Stanley enthused: “I’m massively honoured to have been made Vice-Captain.

"For Lindsay to recognise myself as one of the leaders in the group, it’s a massive honour.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Sinead, who is massive for us on and off the field in setting our standards.

“Personally, I’m counting down the days until the new season now and I just get excited whenever I think about being able to play at the LNER Community Stadium.

“I can’t wait to lace up my boots again.”

Valkyrie Director of Rugby Lindsay Anfield praised Stanley's leadership qualities, adding: “Tara has found her feet at York now.

"Last season, because of the World Cup, Tara had to focus on her own performance levels.

“But in the off-season she’s done a lot of work behind the scenes with our younger players and she’s becoming a real role model within the squad.

“It’s great to have a leader like her within the team.”

The Valkyrie begin their 2023 campaign with a repeat of last year's Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Easter Sunday, April 9 (3:30pm), in a double-header with the Rhinos’ men, who will take on Huddersfield Giants in the Betfred Super League at 6pm.