The MPC is a partnership between Clive Owen LLP and the York Press, which considers the region’s economy and interest rates.

Richard Peak managing director at Helmsley Group said: “We’re still finding that houses are selling, people are being re-financed, lenders are lending, there’s good tenant demand in certainly the retail sector that we’re seeing in York.”

He expected interest rates to remain as they are from now on.

Phillipa Symington, partner at Clive Owen LLP in York, said cleints were optimistic, with an element of caution.

“There was shock in certain aspects of the Budget last week but we’ve got more good than bad at the moment.”

Gary Smith, chartered financial planner at Evelyn Partners said: “We remain optimistic about the markets compared to 2022.

“The Chancellor created quite a lot of work for me last week when he scrapped the lifetime allowance and made changes to the lifetime allowances. Even before he sat down I was getting texts and emails from clients ‘can we now start making pension contributions and utilising the new allowances?’ Now if that’s not an indicator that people have money in cash and have an appetite to invest I don’t know what is.”

Kerry Hope of Castle Recruitment said: “Huge skill gaps remain. We’re seeing right across the UK 50% more vacancies than we’ve ever seen before. Businesses absolutely need to be putting their talent development and workforce strategy at the centre of everything they’re planning in the next two or three years.”

Steve Lowe, of Newsquest, said: “More confidence is coming back. One thing we have seen is businesses have become really resilient over the last few years and while costs are going up, marketing spend isn’t going down because they are continuing to want to be seen and it’s very competitive out there.”

Paul Robbins, managing director of Bartoline said: “Footfall generally in retail is pretty slow at the moment particularly in the DIY sector. Cautious optimism would be my cue with potentially some green shoots but probably a little bit early to judge.”

Dr Bob Gammie of York Business School said: “We’ve never had more students and we’ve never had more applications, from domestic and international students.

“York appears to be full and they’ve had to locate in other cities and other towns around about York. In terms of how the University is placed we’re very strong at the moment and I think I’m very optimistic around the economy and how that will pan out for us in terms of all aspects of University life that comes from the multiplier effect the University brings.”