The one-off event ‘Eat Your Heart Out: A Celebration of Local Food and Drink’ will be held on Friday March 31 from 10am until 4pm at Selby Abbey.

The day will offer a chance to sample some of the best local food and drink from the heart of Yorkshire - and kick-starts the Selby District Residents’ Festival Weekend.

Event host Stephanie Moon, a chef consultant to food businesses in Yorkshire, said: "I'm thrilled to be asked to host this special event. We’ll have some amazing talent on show - from fantastic producers and a chance to taste their wares, to chef demos including Bake Off star, Karen Wright.

"We’ll showcase historical recipes and modern pub classics and I’ll be doing a demo using local fayre.

"I’m looking forward to cooking up some Yorkshire produce in this stunning setting. Pop along for a look- we even have the mayor doing a ready steady cook and the local choir singing to open the event. I cannot wait."

The event is free and Selby College's catering students will also showcase budget meals from their tasty dinner recipe cards.

The full programme of event is available online on the Explore Heart of Yorkshire website.