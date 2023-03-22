Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, told York Crown Court that Craig Michael Damien Veall, 21, walked out of the hostel in the early hours leaving the blaze burning in his room.

He had just smashed furniture, fittings, household appliances and windows.

Staff at the North Yorkshire hostel put out the fire and called the emergency services.

Veall later returned to the hostel and fell asleep in another room from which he was arrested the next morning.

Veall, formerly of Leeds, pleaded guilty to arson and criminal damage. He represented himself and did not give any mitigation.

After reading reports from two psychiatrists, Judge Simon Hickey told Veall: “I am satisfied you are suffering from a mental disorder, perhaps best described as a chronic psychotic mental illness.”

He made an order confining Veall to a psychiatric unit in Leeds under the Mental Health Act.

Ms Morrison said Veall had been living at Cavendish House council-run hostel for the homeless in Harrogate for about a month before he started the fire on March 28, 2021.

At 2.30am he collected his phone from the staff office where it had been charging.

Almost immediately, staff heard smashing and banging from Veall’s room and then Veall left the building.

“As he left Cavendish House the fire alarm began to sound,” said Ms Morrison.

He had left a bag of rubbish burning on the floor, smashed two windows, damaged a table, pulled a fridge away from the wall and upset it, broken a television, pulled the front off the cooker and damaged a wardrobe.

In total the damage was valued at £529.50.

Staff used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire and called police.

“Although the defendant left Cavendish House, he didn’t stay away very long,” said Ms Morrison. “He returned at some time during the evening and was provided with an alternative flat to sleep in.”

Veall was initially held in custody but was later transferred to the Leeds psychiatric hospital, where, York Crown Court heard, he has been providing “limited engagement” with medical staff there.

The judge considered whether to make an order under Section 41 of the Mental Health Act forbidding Veall’s discharge into the community without the consent of the Parole Board, but decided not to.

Both he and forensic psychiatrist Dr Clare Stephenson, who had provided one of the two psychiatric reports, said it was a difficult decision to make, but both said on balance it was the Section 41 should not be made.