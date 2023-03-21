Valerio Braschi - the winner of Masterchef Italia 2017 - will be plating up a five-course tasting menu for diners at Burro Italian restaurant in Riccall on Tuesday and Wednesday next week (March 28 and 29).

Valerio Braschi in the kitchen (Image: Burro)

Housed in an historic stone corn mill, Burro (Italian for butter) was set up in 2019 by three friends from Sardinia - Luca Oggiana, GianMatteo Saba and Francesco Chirigoni.

Luca said he has long been a fan of Valerio's work and first invited him to come across to North Yorkshire on Instagram.

"I'm Valerio's biggest fan and when I saw that he'd actually replied, I said "Oh my God! What's going on?", said Luca.

"I called him up and have been speaking to his manager, and then I met Valerio in London and we just liked each other. It's taken a lot of organising, but now it's actually happening.

"It's the first time he's doing a tasting menu outside of Italy so it's a huge honour for us.

"We are a relatively new contemporary Italian restaurant - I'd say the first contemporary Italian restaurant in Yorkshire, and our concept of kitchen, service and environment have become a very popular destination for celebrities and food bloggers already."

Burro directors GianMatteo Saba, Luca Oggiana and Francesco Chirigoni with jockeys Frankie Dettori and Andrea Atzeni when they visted the Riccall restaurant (Image: Burro)

Luca invited The Press out to Burro to sample their menu ahead of Valerio's arrival and we certainly weren't disappointed.

Burro prides itself on all it's food being made from scratch with all it's pasta and gnocchi made in their own factory, Nata Pasta, just down the road in Escrick.

Some of the food from the menu (Image: Burro)

We tried the Fritto Misto special starter (£13.95) - a selection of seafood in an exceptionally light batter with a herb dip followed by black culurgiones with scallops and chives (£19.95) - the culurgiones pasta parcels were jet black and made using charcoal which gave them a distinct slightly bitter flavour which worked wonderfully witht he sweetness of the scallop filling.

Meanwhile the truffle aranchini (£8.50) and tonnarelli truffle stracciatella (£14.95) were also something of a taste sensation with the tonnarelli beetroot pasta strips served with a superb pea sauce and creamy starcciatella cheese topping.

For dessert we shared a duo of seadas (£5.95) which are traditional Sardinina fritters - one chocolate served with a Nutella filling and the other filled with a type of mozzarella infused with lemon which was something new and rather special.

It's not often you go to an Italian restaurant and find something genuinely new and totally different, but that's exactly what's on offer at Burro and judging on the packed restaurant on Saturday night - it's going down well with locals too.

The building itself is pretty amazing as diners are either seated inside the old windmill or in a single storey building that fans out around the base, and in the daytime, it has great views out across the surrounding countryside.

Burro Italian restaurant from the air (Image: Burro)

A mill has existed on the site at Riccall since 1290, and the current mill became derelict in 1911 long before its current incarnation.

The restaurant is open seven days a week and bookings are available here.