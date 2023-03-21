North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a pedal cyclist left the road at White Gate Hill between Folkton and Hunmanby in the Filey area - and sustained minor injuries during the incident.

It happened between 3pm and 3.30pm on Saturday March 18.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "In particular, we would like to speak to the rider of a blue and red motorcycle, along with anyone who either saw the motorcyclist, a group of pedal cyclists or saw the cyclist fall."

If you have any information or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation, please contact us on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sergeant Tim Wilson or email timothy.wilson@northyorkshire.police.uk

Quote reference 12230049031 when passing on information to officers.