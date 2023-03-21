The Household Support Scheme funding of £2,075,813 will cover the 12 months from April, and will be used to support families with children of all ages, pensioners, unpaid carers, care leavers and people with disabilities.

It is an extension of a previous Whitehall 'Household Support Fund' which has been running for the last 18 months.

City of York Council says the bulk of the money will be distributed in two direct payments - one in June and the other in November - to qualifying households.

But £200,000 is also being set aside as 'discretionary funding' for households which don't qualify for automatic support. "Any resident claiming for a share of a discretionary £200,000 fund will be considered," the council says.

The money also includes a separate £50,000 fund to provide financial support to care leavers and foster carers in the city.

The existing food and fuel voucher scheme will also receive further funding. "And energy saving and debt advice will be supported through a dedicated support worker who will also help people claim all the benefits for which they are eligible," a council spokesperson said.

"This includes the much under-claimed support for childcare costs for families claiming Universal Credit."

Some of the funding will also be used to continue to support the city’s food offer and Warm Places scheme next winter.

And the council also plans to support an interest free loan scheme through the Credit Union for York people who cannot access existing government support.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, the city council's executive member for finance and major projects, said: “We’re glad to be able to offer more support to residents through the extended Household Support Fund.

"This extension will allow us to take a longer term view to target funds to those most in need across the full financial year.

“We will use the £2m funding to provide support to a broad cross section of households to support residents through the ongoing cost of living crisis.”

Cllr Denise Craghill, the authority's executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, added: “The specialist advice worker will support people who aren’t online to help prevent them being financially disadvantaged, and to help them maximise their income and lower their outgoings with fuel efficiency advice.

"With Community First Credit Union, we will also pilot interest-free grants for eligible residents.

“With our valued partners in the voluntary and community sector, we will be able to reach out to people who need food and fuel vouchers to support them with today’s higher than usual living costs.”

A report on York’s proposals to distribute the Household Support Fund will be presented to the council's Executive Member’s Decision Session on March 24.