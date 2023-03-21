Designs submitted for Student Centre at University of York

The planning application said the current site is mainly occupied by car parking and the low-rise buildings which either need modernising or are surplus to requirements.

It continued: “The proposed student centre is a flagship project for the University. York is the only University in the country without designated student union facilities, which is a shortcoming in their offer to existing and prospective students.

“The application site, being at the arrival point to the campus and heavily underutilised at present, represents a fantastic opportunity for the University to enhance its student facilities in a dedicated ‘one-stop shop’. “

Planning documents said the brief was to create a ‘vibrant and energetic place,’ to deliver a sustainable building both the university and York can be proud of. It would also be the most ‘significant’ building erected on Campus West since the 1960s.

Taken together, the proposals offer “a fantastic opportunity to improve the student experience at the campus.”

The building itself is budgeted at £35M, with a total spend of £60M including related works on the site around it.

It would be a ‘world-class student hub’ with events spaces, collaborative study areas, studios for student radio and TV, plus a new home for both the university’s student unions and frontline student support services.

There will also be places to eat and drink and a rooftop garden.

Augmenting the facilities scattered throughout both campuses, the Student Centre would act as “the heartbeat of the university. ”the application continued .

“In this respect, the proposed student centre will enhance the day-to-day staff and student experience, as well as providing an asset for the local community and the city.”

The application also concluded: “At a time when the city’s economy is facing challenges from recovery from the pandemic and other national and international events, such a significant investment by the University – as one of York’s key economic drivers - will engender confidence in the development industry and the local economy in general.”

Subject to planning approval, work will begin in spring 2024, with the new building open for academic year 2025/26.