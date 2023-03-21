Jill said although her dad was slow at walking and day to day tasks were not really easy, he was 'marvellous' for 104.

"He is still mentally alert and although he forgets people and things, when you talk to him he is still there and he has his sense of humour.

"We had a party at the Wentworth Arms on the day of his birthday 17th March and landlady Elaine Chapman did us proud lovely cake and candles. "We als had the Teesside Parachute Regimental retirees travel down to celebrate with him, plus an Active Regimental Sergeant major from Catterick Garrison Camp, Stuart to salute him on the day, along with me, my brother Tim and his wife Eileen. He had good time.

The guys coming down from Teesside made the day and dad has been invited to attend, the next passing out parade of paras at Catterick in April, so all in all he had a wonderful day."