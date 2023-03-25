The team at Little Bird Made will be soaring back into their hometown of Ripon this Sunday (March 26) with their well-known artisan market.

The Market Square in the city will be transformed with different stalls selling high quality handmade goods, local produce and an array of hot and cold food vendors.

Managing director, Jackie Crozier said: “Ripon was my first market, and it is always such a pleasure to see the market set up in the town centre each month.

A number of stalls will be set up in Ripon on Sunday (Image: UGC)

"The markets are a great chance for communities to support each other and we have many traders from Ripon who also love trading in their hometown and meeting lots of new customer who come to visit.

"Times are continuing to be difficult for many people and we do genuinely appreciate the support so many people give and the amazing feedback we get each month, from people who value the markets and the quality and variety of goods that are available in the one location.

"Shopping online is so easy, but by visiting the market you get to meet the people who run the business and see the products and variety before you buy.

"Each purchase people make at the market is supporting someone’s dream and ensuring these small businesses continue to grow and survive - and it's also supporting my dream of bring the markets to local communities throughout Yorkshire."

The clocks will be going forward on Saturday night signalling the start of brighter days throughout spring and summer, but the army of Little Bird traders will still be there bright and early to set up.

Join in the fun in Market Square in Ripon this Sunday (Image: UGC)

The market takes place on the fourth Sunday of each month and will be open to the public from 10am – 3pm.

Little Bird Artisan Markets was founded on the ethos of shopping small and local and not only supporting the small business that trade with them but also in supporting and encouraging visitors back into town centres to support the businesses there.

Each week, staff explore the towns and villages they are in and the hashtag '#LittleBirdExplores' was born to highlight a local business and promote them on social media along with the market, so be sure to keep an eye out online to see what they find.

All markets are outdoors and dog friendly, so make sure you dress appropriately for the weather conditions.

For further information on any of the events, or to sign up to the mailing list for updates on 2023 market dates and locations, visit the website.

Alternately, you can follow '@LittleBirdMade' on both Facebook or Instagram for updates.