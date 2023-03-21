Situated at Unit 3, Foss Islands Retail Park, the showroom is open to all from 9am to 6pm, with the event running between 10am and 4pm.

The day will allow guests to take part in an in-store live experience, including cooking demonstrations and food tasting with Chef/Product Expert, Richard Allen.

The event gives those present the chance to learn new cooking skills, discover delicious recipes and find out how to experience taste in their own home with AEG technology.

Guests can ask questions to Richard as he cooks and to the team about the kitchens and appliances available from Kutchenhaus and AEG.

A professionally trained chef with over 26 years’ experience, Richard worked for 12 years as executive chef at Harvey Nichols (Leeds) and now works freelance with clients across the UK. Classically trained, Richard still seeks out new ways to cook and loves experimenting with new cooking techniques.

The day, organised by Showroom Manager Kirk Edmondson, will also include champagne and canapés and will provide guests with the chance to meet the team. Additionally, a raffle will be held with the opportunity for visitors to win a collection of AEG products, including a pan set, wok, knives & griddle.

Kirk Edmondson, Kutchenhaus York, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to the showroom for our first event of this kind. Our working kitchen space is perfect for Richard to showcase his skills and we’re sure guests will take a great deal away from the day.

“The team will be on hand also to answer any questions, as well as chat to those in attendance about the benefit of bespoke kitchens, the different styles that are proving popular currently and the forward-thinking appliances we have available from partner brands such as AEG.”

Kutchenhaus York is the brand’s flagship showroom and has been open since 2008. It features over 30 full kitchen displays and the event on Saturday April 1 is open for all to explore the space.