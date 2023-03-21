Andrew Jones, Conservative MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, visited Cygnet Hospital Harrogate, which is a mental health hospital that provides emergency care.

He toured he facility and spoke to both staff and patients to learn about the treatment offered.

Mr Jones said: "I enjoyed learning more about the significant support provided to people who are suffering from poor mental health.

"I am grateful to the staff, some of whom I was fortunate to meet, for taking the time to speak with me particularly as I know how busy they are.

“They are hard-working and passionate people who care deeply for their patients."

Gavin Clark, the hospital manager said: "It was wonderful to welcome Andrew for the first time so that he could see the excellent work being done in his constituency to support men and women with mental health issues.

"The service is dedicated to providing a high quality environment for promoting long-term recovery and it is great that Andrew was able to see this first-hand.

“We take great pride in what we achieve here and it meant a lot to staff that Andrew took the time to really listen to us and that we were given an opportunity to share our work with him."