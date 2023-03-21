Children from primary schools across York were challenged to create Christmas-themed A4 posters with used and washed aluminium foil and any other art supplies available.

City of York Council teamed up with the not-for-profit organisation, Alupro, to hold the competition which celebrates recent changes to recycling in the city, which mean that the council are now able to collect foil from residents in their kerbside collections.

Over 100 students entered the competition, sharing their special Christmas-themed foil posters.

In first place was Esme from Osbaldwick Primary Academy, with Taylor from Stockton-on-the Forest Primary School in second and Bluebelle from Poppleton Ousebank Primary School in third.

The creator of the winning entry was presented with her award by councillor Paula Widdowson, executive member for climate change. The student received a £50 voucher while their school received £500 in gift vouchers for sustainable school supplies.

Cllr Widdowson said: "I’d like to thank all the students who took part in the competition, sharing their posters and learning more about recycling.

“Our long-term vision is to create a cleaner, greener city and this competition to raise awareness of what can be recycled at the kerbside is the latest step in our work to expand and improve recycling and waste services across York.

“We know residents are doing a fantastic job of recycling in York, with around 43 per cent of all waste being either reused, recycled or composted. The addition of foil to kerbside collections will help us further boost our recycling rates and continue our work to make York greener and cleaner.”

There were also runners up from Lord Deremore’s School, Poppleton Ousebank Primary and Copmanthorpe Primary School.

Tom Giddings, executive director at Alupro, said: “Thank you to all the children who took part in the foil poster competition, we really enjoyed looking at all of the fantastic entries.

"The aim of the competition was to engage with the children with a fun activity, whilst they learnt about the importance of aluminium foil recycling.

“Adding foil to the council’s kerbside collection service continues the positive work that Foil for Snappy started and will make it even easier for residents to continue recycling this infinitely recyclable material.”

Until now, the charity Snappy has supported foil recycling across the city, but this service is coming to an end and the council has put plans in place to collect the foil.

This has also given councillors an opportunity to review and increase the amount of the materials they can accept at the kerbside, making it easier for residents to recycle even more.