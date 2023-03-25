North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, and highways officers outlined the measures for the Pannal Ash and Oatlands area at a meeting with Harrogate schools, police, councillors and campaign groups.

Harrogate’s first Schools Streets initiative is to be trialled at Oatlands Junior School, which involves closing Beechwood Grove to traffic at school pick-up and drop-off times to create a safer environment and encourage more children to walk, cycle or scoot to school.

Cllr Duncan said: "This meeting represents a crucial step towards improving road safety and promoting more sustainable journeys for children and families.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in this unified effort to make travelling to school safer, healthier and happier.”

The scheme aims to promote a heathier lifestyle, reduce congestion, improve air quality and lead to a better environment for all road users.