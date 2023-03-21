From Friday to Sunday the place to be was the Bishopthorpe Sports and Social Club for its 11th Annual St Patrick’s Beer Festival.

The club is this year’s Club of the Year as judged by York CAMRA members.

Friday, St Patrick’s Day itself, saw music from NY UKES and Saturday evening saw singer Oli Patto.

Social club secretary Dawn Paylor said: “The festival was really brilliant. It was so well supported. The place was buzzing, with a great atmosphere and lots of locals and their families.

“Quite a few also dressed up for St Patrick’s Day. Some people came all three days.

“We sold out of a lot of beers and Monday was cleaning after day.”

Dawn added: “I am so proud of the whole team and the committee. Everybody did their bit.”

When the Press called early Saturday afternoon, the venue was starting to fill up, with volunteers also keen to serve and please.

Gordon Rathbone of Bishopthorpe was delighted with his lunch and selection of beers.

“This is my local club. I love the atmosphere, the décor is good, the people that come in are all very friendly. The bar is cheaper than others in the village,” he said.

Chris Attwood of Acaster Malbis had come with friends.

“We have been here before many times. There’s a good atmosphere, nice people and we can come by bus,” he said.

Rob Bailey was having a wonderful time with a group of friends.

“I have been to this festival for years. It’s brilliant every year. I love the choice of beers, the relaxed atmosphere and the food.”

Gavin, Teddy, Penny and Lissy said the club is great for kids.

“We are having a great family day out,” said mum Penny.

Dean Sharman added: “We have just started. It’s going to be great.”

Bishopthorpe Sports and Social Club at 12 Main Street, Bishopthorpe, has operated since 1946. Membership is £6 a year.