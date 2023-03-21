The supermarket giant has announced that it will be changing one of its most popular Clubcard point benefits later this year.

Currently, Clubcard customers can triple the value of points when they spend at one of more than 100 'Reward Partners' which include Pizza Express, Disney+, Hotels.com and more.

The change will see shoppers only able to double their points rather than triple them meaning that they will get less for their money.

Customers have been flooding social media with their thoughts in response to the news.

One shopper posted: "Tesco #clubcard now only worth x2 - gee thanks #Tesco - you really care about your loyal customers - not. Maybe time to shop elsewhere."

A second Clubcard user wrote: "We were always grateful for the @Tesco Clubcard X4 when our kids were younger, it helped out massively on days out, we used our vouchers to buy towards Merlin passes which saved us so much money.

"We use it now for ourselves and X3 is good, but what an insult #X2 is to customers!"

Meanwhile, a third person chimed in: "Dear @tesco Just got your email re clubcard voucher exchange value changing to 2x, not 3x the value.

"Really disappointing! Not that long ago they were worth 4x the value. Are you not making enough profit already?"

Another user shared: "Absolutely disgraceful from @Tesco at a time when people are struggling enough with high prices and costs.

"More important to think of the profits I guess. Every little helps the shareholders, never worry about the customers".

Here's everything you need to know about the change and how you can make the most of your Clubcard points

When does Tesco's Clubcard points change happen?





The change to your Clubcard points will come into effect on June 14 2023 so get that date down in your diary.

However, there's still time to make the most of your points!

How do I make the most of my Clubcard points?





When you collect Clubcard points, you can change them into Tesco vouchers to use in the supermarket or you can spend them at one of the retailer's Rewards Parners.

500 points works out as roughly a £5 voucher in the supermarket but before June 14, you could convert 500 points to £15 if you spend them at one of Tesco's Rewards Partners.

If you want to make the most of your points before the deadline, listen up.

'Reward Partner' codes ordered before June 14 will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue.

After the deadline passes, the value of your Rewards code will remain the same so make sure to convert your points before 11.59pm on June 13.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Clubcard unlocks the best value from Tesco - from thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices, to money off your groceries and fuel, or accessing double the value of your vouchers with more than 100 Clubcard Reward Partners.

"Millions of people tap their Tesco Clubcard every time they shop, benefiting from access to more than 8,000 weekly deals on Clubcard Prices.

"And with potential savings of up to £351 a year, more people than ever before are making the most of the immediate value that Tesco Clubcard offers.

"We are making a change to how members can use their vouchers with our Reward Partners, but they will still be able to unlock great value in the same range of ways as before."

