The offer starts this week and applies across all 844 Wetherspoon pubs in the UK.

A selection of 30 ales will be available for £2.15 a pint from Wednesday, March 22 until Sunday, April 2.

The offer is part of the pub chain’s Real Ale Festival, with vegan and gluten free beers also included in the deal.

This is the full list of ales included in the deal:

Robinsons Brewery, Citra Pale Ale 3.4% ABV

Rooster’s Brewery, Blind Jack 3.7% ABV

Wainwright, Amber 4.0% ABV

Butcombe Brewery, Vincent 4.0% ABV

JW Lees Brewery, Vanilla Cream Pale 4.0% ABV

Vale Brewery, Brass Monkey 4.0% ABV

Exmoor Ales, Upside Brown 4.2% ABV

Hook Norton Brewery, Merula Stout 4.2% ABV

Theakston Brewery, Double Cross IPA 4.2% ABV

Adnams Brewery, Extra 4.3% ABV

Daleside Brewery, Seafever 4.3% ABV

Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery, 1822 4.3% ABV

Greene King Brewery, Spring Break 4.4% ABV

Sudwerk Brewery, Reeds Ale 4.4% ABV

Glamorgan Brewery, Fresh 4.5% ABV

Redemption Brewery, Steam 4.5% ABV

Brombeer Compagnie, Freddy Export 4.6% ABV

Titanic Brewery, EBA 4.6% ABV

Cairngorm Brewery, White Lady 4.7% ABV

Orkney Brewery, Cliff Edge 4.7% ABV

Liberation Brewery, Defiant ESB 4.8% ABV

Moorhouse’s Brewery, Totemic 4.8% ABV

Saltaire Brewery, Triple Choc 4.8% ABV

Batemans Brewery, Spring Breeze 5.0% ABV

Hawkshead Brewery, Five Hop 5.0% ABV

Nethergate Brewery, Umbel Magna 5.0% ABV

Sambrook’s Brewery, Valhalla 5.0% ABV

Oakham Ales, Buckle Up! 5.2% ABV

Otter Brewery, Head 5.8% ABV

Cambridge Brewing, Flower Child IPA 6.0% ABV

However, prices may differ depending on your location, though the average price is expected to be less than £3.

All the selected ales can be ordered at the bar or via the Wetherspoons app.