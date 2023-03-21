A RAIL firm, which operates in York, is urging customers using digital tickets on their services to make sure they always have enough battery power to show their ticket to inspectors.
Northern said the phrase 'I’ve got a ticket but my phone has died' is becoming an increasingly popular excuse given by people unable to show a ticket during checks.
Unable to distinguish between genuine customers caught ‘power short’ and those deliberately attempting to fare-evade, the train operator’s conductors and revenue officers have no option but to issue the national penalty fare, which has recently increased to £100.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Customers not only have a duty to buy a ticket before they board one of our trains – but also to be able to present it for inspection."
In the last 12 months, Northern has installed more than 11,800 plugs and 17,200 USB sockets on-board their trains – providing ample opportunity for customers to charge their devices.
The firm has begun a trial with a company called BattPoint to provide power packs at stations for those travelling without their phone charger or power cable.
Mr Powles added: "Through this trial – and the roll-out of out of nearly 30,000 plugs and USB sockets on our trains – we’re doing our bit to make sure no-one finds themselves out of juice when they hear the words ‘tickets please’.”
