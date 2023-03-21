Northern said the phrase 'I’ve got a ticket but my phone has died' is becoming an increasingly popular excuse given by people unable to show a ticket during checks.

Unable to distinguish between genuine customers caught ‘power short’ and those deliberately attempting to fare-evade, the train operator’s conductors and revenue officers have no option but to issue the national penalty fare, which has recently increased to £100.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Customers not only have a duty to buy a ticket before they board one of our trains – but also to be able to present it for inspection."

Northern are cracking down on those avoiding paying the fares (Image: Northern)

In the last 12 months, Northern has installed more than 11,800 plugs and 17,200 USB sockets on-board their trains – providing ample opportunity for customers to charge their devices.

The firm has begun a trial with a company called BattPoint to provide power packs at stations for those travelling without their phone charger or power cable.

Mr Powles added: "Through this trial – and the roll-out of out of nearly 30,000 plugs and USB sockets on our trains – we’re doing our bit to make sure no-one finds themselves out of juice when they hear the words ‘tickets please’.”