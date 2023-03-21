As we approach the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War, it is a time for reflection on the lasting impact it has had on our political landscape. The war, based on flawed evidence and manipulated by Tony Blair and his government, has left a tragic legacy.
It has shaped a generation that views politicians as untrustworthy. The use of the ‘dark arts’ of modern politics has only added to this erosion of trust on both sides of the Atlantic. This has led to a new low point in truth, integrity and rule of law, as seen in the rise of Trump and Johnson.
Openness and transparency are key ingredients to building accountability and trust. We must all work together, whether in political office or not, to restore trust in our institutions.
As we remember the events of 2003, let us use this as an opportunity to reflect on the importance of trust and integrity in our political class.
Lars Kramm, Copmanthorpe
