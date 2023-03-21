It’s nice to see our friends on the continent demonstrating they have a sense of humour by issuing an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.
I burst out laughing as I tried to picture someone with a piece of paper knocking on the gates of the Kremlin and asking if he was in.
If the West wants Putin punished then it’s simple: face him on the field of battle - and win.
That won’t happen for the obvious reason - the best proof if ever it were needed that nuclear disarmament is the most foolish policy we could ever adopt. Though I still bet the next SNP leader will think it’s wise.
So who can we find to carry out this arrest warrant? The only cop mad enough to even try it that I can think of would be Sheriff J.W. Pepper - he’d haul Vlad’s ass before the ICC, I’m sure.
On the other hand how about enough of the virtue signalling? Either arm the Ukrainians to the teeth and ensure they win or stay out of it completely.
Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York
