My contact with them has not been great, but has occasioned no criticism from me.

We were subject to a burglary a few years ago when some American friends were staying with us.

They were amazed at how quickly police responded and how thorough their response was, comparing it very favourably with what they would have experienced at home.

That was before the days of our having a police commissioner. The existence of that office, and the extension of its role to encompass the fire service, does not appear to have been a success. The honourable course would be for the present commissioner to resign.

She is in any event due to be replaced as a result of the proposed mayoral authority. That authority needs to agree and publish measurable targets for the chief constable to deliver. There needs also to be discussion about the style of policing that should be adopted - do we want a police force or a police service?

David Laverick, Hobgate, York