North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about a minor crash which they say involved a red car and a man on a bike in Station Road in Tollerton, Hambleton.

The crash happened at about 1.30pm on Saturday (March 18) and officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the incident. They are also appealing for local residents to check their doorbell footage.

Anyone with information that could assist their investigation should email alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC903 MASON

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230049546.