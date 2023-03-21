A CYCLIST has been involved in a crash with a car in a village near York.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about a minor crash which they say involved a red car and a man on a bike in Station Road in Tollerton, Hambleton.
Read next:
- Woman attacked at North Yorkshire school - three girls arrested
- Here’s why police have been out in York city centre
- Police seize motorbike in York suburb
The crash happened at about 1.30pm on Saturday (March 18) and officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the incident. They are also appealing for local residents to check their doorbell footage.
Anyone with information that could assist their investigation should email alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC903 MASON
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230049546.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article