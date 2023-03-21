As The Press reported on Sunday (March 19), genuine officers have stepped up patrols in Harrogate following an incident on Saturday evening.

A force spokesman said two men in a black car approached a boy who was pushing an electric scooter in Bilton at 7.20pm on Saturday.

They seized the scooter and drove off with it after mounting the pavement in their car.

Read next:

A police spokesman said two men are now in custody.

He went on to say: "We thank residents for the excellent response to the appeal for witnesses and information.

"We’re still urging people to come forward if you can help the current investigation, including relevant dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage.

"We’d also would like to speak to anyone who has experienced anything of a similar nature.

"Make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by making an online report.

"Please quote reference number 12230049556 when providing details about this incident."