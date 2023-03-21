THIEVES have struck at a house in York.
City police say that between 2pm on Saturday (March 18) and 4pm the next day a house Ridgeway in Chapelfields has been burgled, after thieves got in through a back door and stole numerous items.
A police spokesman said: "If you believe you have any information that could assist with our enquiries then please ring 101 quoting reference 12230049565.
"Following on from the burglary, North Yorkshire Police will be holding a property marking event on Sunday, March 26 between 11am and 12 noon at St Aidan's Church in Ridgeway."
