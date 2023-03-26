They had been rescued from a household with lots of dogs, where their needs were not getting met.

"Unfortunately, they have missed out on so much and not had much experience of life outside of the home," a member of staff at the animal home said.

"They could not even walk on a collar and lead when first arriving into RSPCA care.

"They have now learnt to walk on a harness and collar - although Tango is still a bit jumpy, especially around busy roads and places.

"Adopters will need to stick to quiet walking areas until he has overcome his insecurities."

Tango is still very nervous around people he does not know and totally relies on Cash for confidence, staff at the animal home say.

"Cash is much more relaxed now but still has so much to experience and learn," the staff member said.

"They are such good pals and very much bonded with each other (so) we do not want to split them and would love to find them a new home together."

Tango and Cash will need adopters who have their own secure garden with a 6ft fence.

They do need to learn that it is ok for them to be left on their own from time to time, staff at the animal home say.

"Tango and Cash are sociable around other dog,s although Tango can be a little shy at first," the staff member said.

Tango and Cash will need an adult only home and could live with another dog after a successful introduction at the centre.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk