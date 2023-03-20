North Yorkshire Police have said the incident took place in Barrowcliff Road, near the junction to Colescliffe Road, in Scarborough this morning (March 20).

A spokesperson for the force said: “Reports received by our Force Control Room stated that at about 7.30am a man was walking along Colescliffe Road, toward Barrowcliff Road, when a white car with black wheels pulled up alongside him.

“The driver and the man exchanged words and then the man walking was heard to shout out.

“Witnesses then report seeing the man with what they believed to be blood on his arm.

“Officers attended the scene and conducted a search of the area, but the man who was believed to be injured couldn't be located.”

Now, police are appealing for any other witnesses or anyone with information about the man to contact the force, so it can check on his welfare.

The man is described as white, aged around 30, with dark hair, wearing a dark t-shirt with yellow writing.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room quoting reference NYP-20032023-0077.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.