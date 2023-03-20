The Pearly Cow promises a range of high quality meat, vegetable and seafood dishes.

The first of a new group of restaurants will be open to the public at No 1 Clifton from Saturday.

The restaurant has been created by brothers Tristan, James, and Tom Guest.

The trio have turned their attention to restaurants following the launch of their boutique hotel group, GuestHouse, in 2021.

The venue will be open daily and will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner.

During the first week, there will be 25% off the whole bill from Saturday the 25th to the 31st.

Menus promise a ‘fire and ice theme.’

There will be meats and selected fish, seafood and vegetables cooked over a wood and charcoal Mibrasa Grill.

Dishes include an array of steaks from sirloin to cote de boeuf served with beef fat chips, bone marrow and creamed spinach, and a 45-day aged Hereford beer tgartare and oyster cream.

Seafood includes a half grilled Whitby lobster, plus crustaceans on ice including fresh oysters served traditionally and potted Whitby crab.

Pearly Cow with 'fire and ice' theme set to open in Clifton in York

The York restaurant is located next to No.1 Clifton, formerly The Grange Hotel. The Grade-II listed Regency town house in Clifton dates back to around 1840, when it was known as Bootham Grange.

The site has 39 bedrooms as well as two luxury suites, a snug, bar, private dining room and spa treatments available in the cellar.

Two further openings are confirmed in Margate in May 2023 and Brighton in early 2024.