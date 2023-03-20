Today (March 20) Josh Patterson, who was in series nine of the reality TV show, ran from Ripon to York as part of his challenge to run 76 marathons, in 76 cities, in 76 days, with the aim of raising £1 million for the Samaritans charity.

If successful, Josh will set a new World Record as the first person to complete a marathon in every city in the UK consecutively.

Talking about his reasons for taking on the challenge, Josh said: "Having struggled with mental health myself to the point I thought about ending my life, I was fortunate enough to get support from several incredible professionals, my family, and friends. I’m very aware though, not everyone is as lucky.

"My life has changed immeasurably since that moment and I’m now in a place where I want to show others they are not alone, and things can and will get better.

"Through testing my own limits with endurance sport, I have built strength, resilience, and best of all, a community I love. Setting myself near impossible challenges has been a vital tool to attract attention and to shine a light on mental health.

"I empathise immensely with each and every person that has faced such an objection in their life.

"Whether you are personally struggling or have been impacted by mental health through a loved one, I hope that this mammoth challenge will inspire people to reach out, speak out, and know they are not alone."

Samaritans is a charity who have trained volunteers to answer phone calls from people struggling with their mental health and need someone to talk to anonymously.

Josh Patterson is running 76 marathons in 76 cities in 76 consecutive days for the Samaritans (Image: Just Giving)

Josh is aiming to raise £1 million to fund 200,000 of these phone calls.

Diana Gibbon, director at York Samaritans said: "I think what Josh is doing is amazing, to run 76 marathons back to back is completely mindblowing,

"We're really grateful to him for doing this for us, for raising awareness for the people who may be struggling and want to use our service, who may not want to offload to families or friends."

Josh added: "Samaritans have a base in every single city that I will be running through.

"Mental health can affect anyone, anywhere, at any time. This is why it is so important to me to run through all four nations."

Tomorrow, Josh will set off to complete his 23rd marathon in Hull, and is keeping his followers updated between runs on his Instagram page.

He began in Inverness, and aims to finish in Westminster.

To donate to Josh's Just Giving Page, click here.

*If you're struggling with your mental health, you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.