Copmanthorpe-based Speedkix is just about to complete a 12 week programme of diversionary activities for the Ministry of Justice.

The activities included combat and real archery, NERF, dodgeball and zorbing.

The company has also received grant funding from City of York Council and North Yorkshire County Council to provide activities in the Easter holidays for those on free school meals.

Andy Phillips of Speedkix seeks your support to help youth

Speedkix Director Andy Phillip: “We will be running these activities in York, Malton and Scarborough with over 100 kids benefitting in the region.”

He added: “I also want to bring to the attention of local businesses that we offer Mental Health First Aid Training to companies in the local area and a percentage of the income and CSR budgets will help us continue to provide activities for young people whilst also helping businesses look after their workforce.”

There are still a few places available for Easter, Contact www.sivikactive.co.uk for details.