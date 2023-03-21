The NSPCC, working with City of York Safeguarding Partnership, are launching an online safety campaign in the city this month.

As part of the campaign’s launch, hundreds of children from schools across the city will visit St Peter’s School in Clifton to watch performances of The Net – a play commissioned for the campaign and written and performed by NK Theatre Arts.

The play tells the story of Sam, a popular girl who believes she is tech savvy, but whose life changes when she begins sharing images on platforms inappropriate for her age. The Net is followed by an interactive discussion with the cast, to help the children engage with the content and consider what Sam could do differently.

Antonia Clarke, deputy designated safeguarding lead at St Peter’s said: “We are so proud to host this important multi-agency theatre project to promote practical safety tips to keep young people safe online.

“Using a case study to explore difficult, topical issues - with interactive discussion afterwards - is such an effective way to empower young people to make safe choices in real time.”

Helen Westerman, head of local campaigns for the NSPCC, helped create the campaign and said the play, workshops and short social media clips featuring quotes from Childline contacts about online safety issues would be useful to children and parents across the city.

She said: “We know that children of primary school age in the city have received inappropriate contacts through a number of social media apps and games.

“Thankfully, these were isolated incidents and the young people involved have been supported by trusted adults as soon as they came to light. However, incidents like these just show how important it is that everyone plays their part in helping to keep the children of York safe online.”

The Net will be shown at St Peter's School (Image: NSPCC)

In 2021/22, North Yorkshire Police recorded 319 crimes involving online child abuse images, up 12 per cent since 2016/17, and forces across Yorkshire and the Humber have seen an increase of 57 per cent in that same period.

While hundreds of children from across York will see the play in person, it will also be made available to schoolchildren and families unable to attend in a special online version complete with workshop resources to aid discussions after viewing.

Short videos outlining topics and advice about online safety will be shared through social media in York in coming weeks, and anyone wishing to find out more about how to stay safer online can visit the NSPCC’s Online Safety Hub.

Children can contact Childline counsellors on 0800 1111 or through the Childline website.

If you have concerns about a child or looking for support, please contact the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) in York on 01904 551900 (01609 780780 outside office hours, at weekends and on public holidays), or email MASH@york.gov.uk