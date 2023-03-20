York's leaders have estimated that being home to the headquarters of the new single public body with responsibility for the railway sector would add £110 million to the city’s economy and create 1,600 new jobs.

But the Guardian says it understands that Derby is set to be named as the host city by ministers this week - possibly as soon as tomorrow.

The Department for Transport has declined to comment, saying only that that it would announce the winner 'in due course.'

But York council leader Keith Aspden said that if today’s reports were to be believed, it would of course be 'disappointing' news for York and the North of England, despite their 'excellent bid.'

He said: "Whilst our bid this time has been unsuccessful, we have already secured the move of hundreds of civil service job to York and work continues to establish a Government hub on the York Central site."

Cllre Aspden, a Liberal Democrat, also claimed the way the contest had been run by the Government was 'an absolute shambles.'

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell said the Guardian story was a 'stunning blow' to everyone who had worked so hard to bring the new headquarters to York.

She said: "Over the past year, I’ve held debates, met with Ministers, held talks with the Great British Rail Transition Team and worked closely with all those to establish a rail supercluster in the city.

"Unparalleled with anywhere in the country, York’s rail supercluster in advanced and digital rail would have been the best location for Great British Railways.

"During the competition we demonstrated our rail expertise, the readiness of our land, and our need for the next generation of good quality rail jobs, but in the end, it appears that a political decision has been made."