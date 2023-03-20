David Andrew White, of Chapelfields Road in York, pleaded guilty to wounding, but denied the more serious offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was found not guilty of the more serious offence.

White was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment of which he must serve nine months before he will be released on license. He was also with issued a 10-year restraining order.

Shortly after 1.30am on Friday November 4 2022, police officers said they received a call from a shop in York reporting that a man had entered covered in blood. This man was David Andrew White. He told staff that he and the victim had hit each other over the head with a hammer and that he was going back to the address to make sure that the victim was ok.

When officers arrived at the property, they were met by White who had minor cuts on his hands. The victim was inside the property and was using a cloth to cover her face.

On speaking with the victim, officers noticed that she had a deep laceration to her nose which was bleeding heavily. The victim disclosed that White was responsible for causing the injury and he was arrested.

The victim supported the investigation with a statement in which she told officers that she and White had been out. When they returned to the victim’s home address, White became verbally aggressive towards her. He began throwing the victims property at which point she went into her child’s bedroom to try and get away from him. But he followed her and asked her for a cigarette when she refused, he lashed out hitting the victim in the face with a pint glass which smashed and caused a significant injury to her nose.

When White was interviewed he initially told officers that the victim had caused the injury to herself. He later admitted that this was not true and that he was responsible. He also said that he had forgotten that the glass was in his hand, he claimed that she was the aggressor and that she had caused the damage to her property, he had been trying to calm her down.

Lead investigator, Anne Yates, of the York Investigation Hub at North Yorkshire Police, said: “I hope that the outcome at court will provide an amount of closure for the victim and allow her to move on from a difficult time of her life, safe in the knowledge that White cannot harm her.

“If you are a victim of domestic abuse, be that physical or mental, please do not hesitate to report it to the police. We will take action. We also work with other agencies that can provide you with support and advice."

Reports can be made via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101. But always, call 999 in an emergency or if you are in danger.

If you’re not ready to speak to the police, there is a list of national and local support organisations on the website that can help you. Please search for ‘domestic abuse’.