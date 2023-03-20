Humberside Police officers said they received a call at around 3.50am on Sunday (March 19) from a member of the public who had found a woman in distress during an incident off Bessingby Way in Bridlington.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "She reported that she had been raped.

"Officers were immediately deployed and a man was arrested on suspicion of rape nearby."

A 32-year-old man remains in custody as police officers continue with their enquiries.

Speaking about the incident, Neighbourhood Police Team Inspector Andy Beadman, said: “I know this will be an extremely concerning incident for our Bridlington residents.

“I can assure you that we are working hard to investigate the incident and we have placed a cordon around the area while we carry out enquiries.

“I can reassure you that officers arrested a man near to the scene of the incident and he is now in our custody.

“I would ask that if anyone saw anything or has CCTV or doorbell footage from the area at the time of the incident, that has not already spoken to the police, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 97 of March 19 2023."