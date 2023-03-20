The third York Record Fair to be held at York Racecourse takes place in The Knavesmire Stand on Saturday, April 1 from 10am-5pm.

Up to 50 record sellers will bring with them a huge selection of vinyl records of all genres. There will also be some CDs, 78s, music-related books and magazines, ephemera, posters and jukeboxes.

Fair organiser, John Cox, said: "Now one of the biggest record fairs in the UK, there will be something for everyone, with many rare collectables and lots of bargains. In addition to sought after first pressings from yesteryear, there will be recent releases of current music. Some stalls will specialise in particular types of music and others will have a wide range.

"In addition to all the record stalls, there’ll be seven hours of jukeboxes playing an eclectic mix of music.

"The record fair venue is easy to get to by car, with free parking. It’s a 30 minute walk from York Railway Station, with frequent buses if required. Admission is £2 on the door. Free for under 16s.”

More information and updates can be found at the event page

https://www.facebook.com/events/1227290024487334