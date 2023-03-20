The theft happened between 12pm and 12.20pm on March 13, at Morrisons Supermarket, in Market Lane, Eastfield, Scarborough.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police added: “Just before 12.30pm the same day, one of the stolen bank cards from the theft was then used to purchase cigarettes from Budgens Supermarket, on Edgehill Road, Scarborough.”

Now, the force is asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image to help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email john.fawcett@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1466 Fawcett.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

When passing information, quote the police reference number 12230045547.