Matt Kelly has created a mushroom supplement brand, which reports a £1.5M turnover after just nine months of trading.

Since launching last May, Spacegoods.com has shipped 30,000 orders to 70 countries worldwide.

The brand is now on track to earn £2.4M by April and £8M by the year end.

Matt, who attended Park Grove Primary and Joseph Rowntree Secondary schools in York, has a background in retail and e-commerce.

He has sold jeans imported from China, plus leggings, men’s jewellery and designed websites.

He also toured the world for three years, working in Singapore, before settling in London in 2019.

One business took off, but a supplier went bankrupt, which made it go insolvent.

The 27-year-old, says his mental health hit an all-time low, where he considered ending it all.

And diagnosed bipolar, he saw a chance to help himself and others, with him as first customer for Space Good’s first product Rainbow Dust.

Matt explained: “It was in my lowest moments that I spotted a gap in the market for functional mushrooms as a natural wellness solution. I had experimented with psychedelics when in Amsterdam five years earlier and remembered the positive impact they had on my depression. I knew there was a market for legal mushroom alternatives in the UK.”

He channelled his energy into working with a nutrition lab in Surrey to design Rainbow Dust. The adaptogenic powder blend includes several mushroom varieties, plus coffee extract, and other ingredients to provide increased energy and sharper focus for thousands of customers.

The brand now receives an average of 200,000 visitors to its website each month and has over 4,700 monthly subscribers.

This led to a second product launched last month- Dream Dust, a honey and ginger flavoured plant-based blend of functional mushrooms and adaptogens. It is designed to help consumers relax and tap into a zen feeling before bed in preparation for achieving deep sleep and dreams.

Both products are 100% natural, vegan, keto friendly and cruelty-free.

Matt plans further new products this year and has just acquired a European warehouse.

He added: “Our mission is to become the world’s number one mushroom brand and given the rate the functional mushroom market – and our fanbase – is growing, it’s a very exciting time to be on this journey.”

To find out more about Space Goods, visit https://spacegoods.com/