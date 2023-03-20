Open to voluntary and community groups as well as town and parish councils in the East Riding, the Do It for East Yorkshire community grant can award between £1,500 and £5,000 per group.

The additional funding was approved by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet after hearing how successful the grant had been.

The grant was originally intended to help organise Covid-19 recovery activity, but more recently has been used by town and parish councils and community organisations to set up welcome places during the cost-of-living crisis.

Helena Moss, interim regeneration and funding manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Do it for East Yorkshire community grant has done a brilliant job in addressing isolation, working within communities to help connect new groups of people.

"It’s a brilliant grant that is helping to fund some amazing work throughout our county.”

The Do it for East Yorkshire community grant is available for applications from March 24 until the funding has been fully committed.

For more information and guidance on the scheme, visit: www.doitforeastyorkshire.co.uk

The grant has so far had 177 successful applications. Previous applicants can reapply for different activity if their projects have been fully completed.