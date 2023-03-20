Sutton upon Derwent Village Hall hosted its tenth annual beer festival, which also included a giant rugby screen.

The Sutton Beer Festival is a fundraiser for the Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club and the Sutton upon Derwent Village Hall.

Cricket club chairman Martin Smith said about £2,500 was raised, which was slightly down on last year’s record.

Many of the beers sold out, including a pilsner brewed at nearby Elvington.

There was very little beer left and “everybody had a great time, “ he added.

The festival started at 12 noon and ran until 8pm on Saturday, with volunteers busily cleaning up on Mothering Sunday.

Martin thanked the sponsors and the volunteers, adding he looked forward to the 11th such beer festival next year.

Among them were Pam Street and Pat Penny, who made lovely sausage sandwiches.

Drinkers also enjoyed the event, with Ash Johnson telling the Press he comes every year and he was looking forward to the rugby.

Glyn, landlord of the Grey Horse Inn in nearby Elvington joked he was checking out the beers.

He was also with friends celebrating the 43rd birthday of Emma Yates.