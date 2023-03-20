British Transport Police said today that officers were called to Northallerton railway station at 5.53pm yesterday to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene," said a spokesperson.

"This incident tis not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it dispatched a rapid response vehicle and ambulance to reports of someone being struck by a train but their services were not required.

The Press reported last night on the huge disruption to services on The East Coast Mainline between York and Darlington after someone had been struck by a train.

LNER said rail replacement buses had been requested to run between York and Darlington, but customers who wished to defer their journey, and travel today instead, could do so using their original tickets.

It added: "If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat."