Ryan Swain, from Malton, has announced that the airfield at Elvington will be open to the public on the day of his Skateboarding Guinness World Record attempt for the charity Mind.

He is hoping to skate over 262 miles in a bid to break a new official world record - and is chasing the unofficial record of 311 miles set by Joe Mazzone.

Ryan is aiming to pack the airfield with spectators and supporters from across North Yorkshire and beyond and is inviting the general public to come and get behind him and the charity. He has also said that if he breaks this record visitors will witness "skateboarding history" being made.

Ryan said: "Even if I don’t break the world record, I will have still raised money and awareness for a charity so close to my heart. Either way it’s a win, win situation.

"For me, volunteers at Mind go out of their way to fight your corner. They believe everyone with a mental health problem should be able to access excellent care and services. They also help so many people to recover daily.

"The charity team provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem - and, like myself, they campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding, which is needed within society more than ever right now.

"I always say that mental health isn’t a destination but a process, it’s about how you drive and not where you are going."

Ryan's attempt will take place at Elvington Airfield near York (Image: UGC)

The world record event will take place on Monday May 8 at Elvington Airfield. Ryan will be starting the challenge at 9:00am and the airfield will be open from 8:00am for spectators to come and see him off. There will be live music, drinks vendors, tombola, stalls and lots to see on the day with all proceeds going directly to Mind.

Ryan lives with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, a condition that affects a person’s behaviour - and said he acts as an advocate for mental health.

Ryan, who has been training for weeks in the build up to his challenge, added: "I have been selflessly dedicating my life to this challenge, with the hope and aim to raise as much money and awareness for the charity Mind UK on the day and in the lead up to it - and to also try and encourage as many people of all generations to speak out about their own mental health."

Ryan has received over £2,000 in sponsors so far and is fundraising for mind via his Just Giving page with all the proceeds going directly to the charity.