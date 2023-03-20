Northern's 'Go Do Your Thing After Work' guides showcase the best things that cities have to offer after work, recommending places to eat or drink, team building activities, shops, and entertainment.

The York guide lists: The Hole in Wand mini golf course in Coppergate, Spark in Piccadilly, The Grand Opera House, and Rosa's Thai restaurant in Coney Street.

Northern has also created guides for Harrogate and Middlesborough.

The guides have been released during English Tourism Week 2023, which began on Friday, March 17, which celebrates tourism in England and highlight the valuable contribution that the sector makes to the UK economy.

Northern customers can also now buy a Flexi Season ticket that allows eight days of travel in 28 days, at any time between any two stations, which offers flexibility and savings for anyone now working fewer days in the office.

Unlike traditional season tickets, passengers only pay for the days they travel on.