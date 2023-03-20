The alerts will be sent directly to mobile phones across the UK to warn people about life-threatening events such as wildfires and severe flooding, the government has said.

People will be unable to use other features on their mobile phones unless they acknowledge the alert which is due to be sent on Sunday, April 23.

The system is modelled after similar schemes in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

The alerts will include the details of the area affected and provide instructions about how best to respond (Image: Canva)

It will initially focus on the most serious severe weather-related events, with the ability to get a message to 90 per cent of mobile users within the relevant area in an emergency.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: “We are strengthening our national resilience with a new emergency alerts system, to deal with a wide range of threats – from flooding to wildfires.

“It will revolutionise our ability to warn and inform people who are in immediate danger, and help us keep people safe.

“As we’ve seen in the US and elsewhere, the buzz of a phone can save a life.”

What does the emergency alert sent by the government sound like?

The alert will appear on your device and you will hear a loud siren-like sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds, Sky News reports.

The alert will appear as a notification and may include phone numbers or website links with further information.

Tests of the service have already taken place in East Suffolk and Reading.

The scheme could eventually be expanded to cover terrorist incidents but much more information about how the alerts system operates in the UK would be needed.

Do I have to receive the emergency alert sent by the government?

People who do not wish to receive the alerts will be able to opt out in their device settings, but officials hope the life-saving potential of the messages means that users will keep them on.

The alerts will only ever come from the government or emergency services, and they will include the details of the area affected and provide instructions about how best to respond.

The government said the alerts are secure, free to receive, and one-way, insisting they do not reveal anyone’s location or collect personal data.

National Fire Chiefs Council chairman Mark Hardingham said the new system would help fire and rescue services to do their jobs "and to help communities in the event of emergencies".

The alerts will only ever come from the government or emergency services (Image: Canva)

He said: “We’ve seen this type of system in action elsewhere across the world and we look forward to having the facility here in the UK – by working together with fire services and partners, we want this system to help us to help you be as safe as you can if a crisis does hit.”

Executive director for flood and coastal erosion risk management at the Environment Agency, Caroline Douglas, said: “Being able to communicate warnings in a timely and accurate manner during incidents is really important to help people take action to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbours.”