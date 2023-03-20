A total of students from All Saints RC School have been offered places at the universities, three more than last year.

Sharon Bilton, head of Sixth Form at All Saints said: "We’re really pleased. The application process is rigorous and demanding but they have worked hard and prepared thoroughly for each and every stage.

"Our students have done incredibly well to receive offers from these elite universities. I’m grateful to the wide team of people who have supported them throughout, including teaching staff within school as well as others outside of school who gave up their time to help prepare our students, particularly for their interviews.

"For now, the focus is all about preparing for their A-Level exams this summer, we wish them all the very best of luck."

Overall, 173 All Saints students applied for a university place this year - and 169 have been offered places so far.