A major York restaurant is due to go under the hammer.

The Grade II-listed 47 Petergate is currently home to a Five Guys restaurant.

The freehold property has a guide price of £2.25M.

It is currently let to Five Guys JV Ltd until 2037 on an annual rent of £148,680, subject to five-yearly rental reviews.

Sales particulalrs say the premises have undergone a fitout and was recently extended at the back to provide further covers.

Jon Skerry of auctioneers, Acuitus, comments: “This is a rare property investment opportunity in an historic area of York city centre and will be attractive to investors because of its location, the current income it produces and the length of the lease to Five Guys”.

The Acuitus auction will take place on Thursday March 30th at 2pm. It will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website and offers online, telephone and proxy bidding.

Further details here