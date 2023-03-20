FIREFIGHTERS have been called in after reports of a teenager trapped in a swing in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in to Ashton Avenue in Clifton in York at just before 6pm last night (March 19).
A service spokesman said: "York attended a children's playpark where a teenage girl had become stuck in a baby toddler swing.
"Crews used small tools to released the girl uninjured and gave advice."
